'I've had three children for other women'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surrogate mother tells of helping three couples
Jennie Jones, from Normanby on Teesside, says the experience of being a surrogate mother for three couples has been "just incredible".
-
02 Feb 2018
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window