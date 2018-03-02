Cop a lot of this
Cold snap is snow problem for sledging sergeant

It is not just schoolchildren who have been making the most of this week's snow - as Temp Sgt Jon Hutchinson, of the Guisborough neighbourhood policing team, showed when he hopped on a sledge.

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section Tees
