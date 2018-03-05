Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of Saltburn 'blast' aftermath
A suspected explosion at an electricity substation left more than 25,000 properties on Teesside without power.
-
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window