Prayer and pies: Match day for a Muslim Boro fan
Middlesbrough fan Ifshaan Mahmoud wants to encourage more ethnic minority groups to go to football matches.
He prays during matches in a dedicated room at the Riverside Stadium. Before then, he had to pray under a set of stairs.
He is part of Boro Fusion, a group which works to see the diversity of the town reflected on the terraces.
07 Apr 2018
