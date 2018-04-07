Match day for a Muslim
Prayer and pies: Match day for a Muslim Boro fan

Middlesbrough fan Ifshaan Mahmoud wants to encourage more ethnic minority groups to go to football matches.

He prays during matches in a dedicated room at the Riverside Stadium. Before then, he had to pray under a set of stairs.

He is part of Boro Fusion, a group which works to see the diversity of the town reflected on the terraces.

