Mum's fight after daughter takes own life when benefits cut
A mother said she "started screaming" when she realised her daughter had taken her own life.
Joy Dove said her daughter Jodey Whiting, from Stockton, who was a mother of nine, died when her benefits were stopped by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).
The DWP said: "Suicide is a very complex issue, so it would be wrong to link it solely to anyone's benefit claim."
09 Apr 2018
