Dexter the dog 'defies death'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dexter the dog survives 130ft cliff fall

A dog was carried to safety by the fire service after falling 130ft (40m) in County Durham.

Dexter got lost on his walk with owner Bethany and lay on rocks at the bottom of a cliff for 14 hours until he was found by search and rescue volunteers.

He punctured his lung, shattered his front legs and fractured a knee cap.

  • 13 Apr 2018