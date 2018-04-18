Brain tumour little boy's new lease of life
Video

Six-year-old Finley Ingles used to suffer 15 fits a day

Finley Ingles is now a happy six-year-old, but a year ago the Middlesbrough youngster suffered up to 15 seizures a day due to a brain tumour.

After pioneering treatment in Houston, Texas, he now has a new lease of life, can ride a bike, scooter and skateboard as well as read and write.

