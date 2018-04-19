Surprise for gold medal-winning swimmer
Homecoming surprise for gold medalist Aimee Willmott

A gold medal-winning swimmer has had a surprise party for her return from the Gold Coast.

Aimee Willmott, 25, returned from the Commonwealth Games to her local pool in Middlesbrough.

Family and friends gathered at the Neptune Centre where Willmott's career began as a child.

