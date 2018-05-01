A 98-year-old fan's love of the game

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough Football Club fan's love of the Boro
A 98-year-old fan was Middlesbrough Football Club's special guest at the last home game of the season.
John Macdonald watched his first Boro match at Ayresome Park in 1929.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-43960600/middlesbrough-football-club-fan-s-love-of-the-boroRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window