Slimmed-down fan walks through turnstile

Darlington fan Tim Hickman gets through turnstile after losing weight
Tim Hickman used to struggle with the turnstiles at football grounds.
The Darlington fan has now lost 6st 5lb (40kg) and was applauded by his friends as he walked through a turnstile at Stockport's Edgeley Park ground.
04 May 2018
