Royal couple Meghan and Harry tie the knit

Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle knitted
The Nunthorpe and Marton Knitters, from Middlesbrough, have decked out their local train station with their own knitted royal family.
The Queen and Prince Philip are in attendance, plus a certain special guest star...
10 May 2018
