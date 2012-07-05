Celebrating parents
Relief in Newcastle over heart surgery decision

The city's Freeman Hospital is to become a centre of excellence in surgery for the north of England.

It follows a long review process into creating larger and fewer specialist children's heart units.

But three hospitals will have to stop performing surgery, including Leeds.

BBC Newcastle health reporter Sharon Barbour reports from Freeman Hospital.

