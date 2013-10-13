Great North swimmers complete River Tyne challenge

Video

A group of swimmers has taken part in a challenge to swim down the River Tyne.

The Great North Swim from Newcastle Quayside to South Shields, was due to take place last month to coincide with the Great North Run, but was cancelled because it was too windy.

On Saturday, 30 swimmers completed the rescheduled 10-mile (16km) swim from the Millennium Bridge to Little Haven Beach.

The event, which raises money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), is in its third year.