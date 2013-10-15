Video
Laing Gallery brings art to Newcastle classrooms
Pupils at schools in Newcastle are experiencing art close-up as part of a project to bring works from galleries into the classroom.
The city's Laing Gallery is one of the galleries around the country taking more than 20 paintings into schools in the hope of inspiring youngsters across the curriculum as part of the BBC Your Paintings scheme.
Look North's Julie Smith saw the project in action at Walkergate Primary School.
15 Oct 2013
