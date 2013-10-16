Charity runner Mark Allison's Australian trek

Video

Charity runner Mark Allison, known as Run Geordie Run, has begun his latest challenge to run 2,600 miles across the Australian outback.

The 42-year-old from Blyth, Northumberland, has left Perth and will run for 41 miles every day for 70 days, until he reaches Sydney.

The 14st engineer said he was not as trim as he wanted to be, but added he was still confident he would finish.

In 2011, he ran 3,100 miles across America and said he cannot feel parts of his feet because of damaged nerves.

He hopes to raise £50,000 for the Children's Foundation and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Mr Allison spoke to Look North's Jonathan Morrell.