Newcastle and Sunderland demise reflects football's North/South divide

In the run-up to this weekend's Wear/Tyne derby, former Newcastle and Sunderland player Lee Clark has given his views on the struggles the two teams face at the bottom of the Premier League.

England team coach and former Manchester United player Gary Neville has pointed to what he calls a "North-South divide" which is currently developing in English football

Neville believes there's an economic drift in power towards London, and that eventually the north of England will end up with only a token presence in the Premier League.