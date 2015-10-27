County Durham beauty queen reveals her OCD hell

Video

A former beauty queen who bleaches the toilet six times a day and even vacuums her own clothes while cleaning has spoken out about the obsessive compulsive disorder which has taken over her life.

Kelly Waite, 35, from Trimdon Village in County Durham, spends up to 30 hours a week cleaning her home and can't bear to have food in the house.

She describes coping with her condition as "a full-time job".