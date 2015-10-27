Bubble Foundation appeal launched for child immune research

Video

A charity which helps children with the most severe immune conditions is launching its biggest ever fundraising appeal.

The Bubble Foundation UK works with the Children's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle.

The new appeal is to support research into immune deficiencies, as well as toys, educational aids and medical equipment for patients.

Little Samuel Robertson and his mother Pamela helped launch the appeal from inside the recovery bubble the pair have been in for more than a month, and we also spoke to Gill Johnson from the foundation.