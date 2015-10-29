PC Andy Mason and PC Helen Robinson
Cumbria Police officer makes Downing Street proposal

A love affair has rocked 10 Downing Street but for once there was no scandal and not a single politician was involved.

Cumbria Police officer Andy Mason was at the PM's residence and decided it would make the ideal venue for a surprise marriage proposal.

PC Mason and new fiancée PC Helen Robinson had both been invited to a police bravery awards ceremony in London, when Andy dropped to one knee and popped the question.

