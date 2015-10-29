Video
Cumbria Police officer makes Downing Street proposal
A love affair has rocked 10 Downing Street but for once there was no scandal and not a single politician was involved.
Cumbria Police officer Andy Mason was at the PM's residence and decided it would make the ideal venue for a surprise marriage proposal.
PC Mason and new fiancée PC Helen Robinson had both been invited to a police bravery awards ceremony in London, when Andy dropped to one knee and popped the question.
-
29 Oct 2015
- From the section Tyne & Wear