Blyth boy has surgery to help him smile again

An 11 year-old-boy is hoping to smile again after having pioneering surgery in an attempt to restore the feeling down the left side of his face

Cory Davison, from Blyth, Northumberland, was just six when he had to have major surgery to remove an aggressive brain tumour.

It saved his life, but left him numb all down the left side of his face.

But three months ago, Cory underwent another big operation to try to restore the damaged muscles and nerves in his face.

And with each passing week it seems the feeling is gradually coming back, to the delight of both Cory and his twin brother Cain.