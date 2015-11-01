Mother's letter as her son becomes her daughter

Video

Jossy, Avril and Moire are three generations of Tyneside women - the Yendalls.

But, as the youngest of the trio will tell you, they are a family who have been on quite a journey together.... because Jossy was born a boy.

Acceptance is the one thing Jossy has never had to worry about as she has always had the support of her mum and grandma.

On the eve of the surgery that would make her gender reassignment complete Avril wrote a letter to her new daughter to set-out her feelings.

Here, Avril rereads the note she penned more than a year ago.

The full story can be seen on Inside Out, North East & Cumbria on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday 2 November.