Memorial service for victims of fishing trawler tragedy

The family and friends of those killed in a North Sea fishing tragedy have held a memorial service to remember their loved ones.

The trawler, Ocean Way, went down 100 miles off the North East coast last November.

The skipper, James Noble, from Newcastle, died alongside two of his Filipino crew. Two other crew members survived.

Mr Noble's fiancée, Julie Myhill from Throckley, says her life has been turned upside down