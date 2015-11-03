Protest over threat to Gateshead children's centre

Video

Protestors have described proposed budget cuts in Gateshead as a severe attack on services for children with disabilities and their families.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Civic Centre to protest at plans to close down some services including Grove House which provides overnight accommodation facilities for children with physical or learning disabilities.

Council leader Councillor Mick Henry admitted the cuts were "awful and appalling" but said facing huge cuts in its own funding from central government the council simply had no choice

But protestors like Joanne Wright and Melanie Chamberlain say their children, and other young users of Grove House, are among the most vulnerable and deserving in society and should be protected