England footballer Jill Scott to inspire Gateshead women

England women's footballer Jill Scott has gone back to her old college in Gateshead to act as an ambassador in a move aimed at inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

The 28-year-old from Sunderland, took a BTEC National Diploma at Gateshead College in 2003, and since then has gone on to take nearly every major honour in the game, along with more than 100 England caps and captaining her country in their recent game against China.

She says she's excited about her new ambassadorial role and is looking forward to pushing the momentum which is already growing in support of the women's game.