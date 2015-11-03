One final show for North East comedian Bobby Pattinson

Video

North East comedian Bobby Pattinson is calling time on nearly 70 years of performing by staging one final show.

Now 81, his first appearance was at the Haswell Social Club in County Durham when he was just 13.

After that he went on to perform at some of the biggest venues in the world, rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous.

His final show will be at the Customs House in South Shields on 4 November.