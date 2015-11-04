Charges introduced to dump DIY waste at Northumberland tips

Video

People who take their waste such as rubble, plasterboard and soil to tips in Northumberland will now be charged

The charges range from £2 for a bag of soil, up to £20 for an estate car full of rubbish.

The Council for the Protection of Rural England has expressed concerns that it will lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

But Paul Jones, head of neighbourhood services at Northumberland County Council says it needs to cover the cost of disposing of the waste.