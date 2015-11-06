Archbishop of York launches Tynedale community bank

Video

The Archbishop of York has launched a new community bank in Tynedale in Northumberland.

Run by volunteers, the bank will offer a community-based alternative for savers, and those in financial need who might have previously turned to pay day lenders.

Organisers believe it will revolutionise banking across Tynedale, with any profits reinvested in community projects.

Dr John Sentamu visited Hexham for the launch and described the initiative as "wonderful". Lauren Langton from Tynedale Community Bank explained how it would work.