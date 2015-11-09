Restoration plans for former Battle of Britain bunker

Video

There are hopes an RAF bunker in Newcastle, which played a pivotal role in World War Two, could soon be open to the public.

A group of enthusiasts want to restore Bunker 13 to its former glory.

The idea is that it would then become an educational resource and open to the public for specific heritage days throughout the year.

BBC Look North's Damian O'Neill has been given rare access to the secret underground world of Bunker 13.