Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds brave North Sea for New Year's day dip
Hundreds of people have taken part in traditional New Year's Day dips.
Revellers in Whitley Bay on North Tyneside braved the North Sea for charity.
-
01 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window