County Durham Mosquito gyrocopter to be rebuilt

Video

A gyrocopter made in County Durham could have been the "car of the air".

Built by Ernie Brooks from a workshop in Tudhoe, there were plans to build thousands of the Mosquito gyrocopter.

But the dream ended when Ernie was killed in a crash in the single-seat aircraft during a demonstration for an investor in 1969.

Now his nephew Trevor has tracked down a long-lost machine and aims to restore it as a tribute to his inventor uncle on the 50th anniversary of his death.