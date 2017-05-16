Disabled Melanie Hartshorn raises more than £90,000 for skull-fuse op

Video

Disabled Melanie Hartshorn has a life-threatening condition which causes her skull to sink into her spine.

The 27-year-old from Cramlington in Northumberland, has had to raise more than £90,000 to have an operation in Spain to fuse her skull to her spine with screws.

Her illness means her joints dislocate and cannot hold her body together, meaning she has to lay flat all the time and cope with recurring seizures.

She said if the operation was successful it would mean she could sit up, get out and "access the world again".