Final challenge for heart unit champion

Video

A charity champion is going to attempt a cycle ride from London to Newcastle followed by a 52-mile run.

Ivan Hollingsworth is embarking on his final fundraising challenge in aid of the Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman, which saved the life of his son Seb.

Ivan and wife Nadine, from Whitley Bay in North Tyneside, have raised £475,000 to date but hope this will push them past the £500,000 mark.