The arrival of the Angel of the North

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Angel of the North: The five-hour, 30-mile journey home
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43004401/angel-of-the-north-the-five-hour-30-mile-journey-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window