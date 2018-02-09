The Angel of the North's Shearer shirt

Media player
Angel of the North: Shearer shirt transformed its image
Kevin Waugh was one of a group of men who, in 1998, decided the newly erected Angel of the North needed a little something extra - footballer Alan Shearer's number nine shirt.
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
