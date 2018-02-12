Video

In 1918 Suffragettes sat in Fenwick’s tea rooms in Newcastle to discuss politics, wondering if they would ever get the vote.

One hundred years later, dozens of women from different backgrounds came together to celebrate the centenary of the act which helped secure it.

It was part of Newcastle’s Women’s 100 activities, where female leaders spoke about making a difference in the North East.

We asked attendee Lui Asquith why it was important to come together to remember it.