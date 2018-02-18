'I would just be completely at peace'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yoga credited for anorexic 'finding peace' off the mat
Lucy Steel was suffering from anorexia and depression two years ago.
The 21-year-old says yoga helped improve her strength both physically and mentally.
-
18 Feb 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43104728/yoga-credited-for-anorexic-finding-peace-off-the-matRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window