Turning my life around after anorexia

Tom Rebair wins ambassador award after overcoming anorexia
A 22-year-old man has received the Prince's Trust young ambassador award in recognition of turning his life around.
Tom Rebair, from Newcastle, developed anorexia through over-exercising when he was a teenager.
He now wants to help other young people with eating disorders by helping those around them spot the signs and talk about it.
Tom was part of the BBC's Unreported project in the North East.
06 Mar 2018
