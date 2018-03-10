Appeal after thieves rip out park kit

Video

Volunteers who give up their time time to maintain Newcastle's Paddy Freeman's Park recently raised more than £6,000 to repair a pirate ship that was falling to bits.

Now they are trying to raise more to replace £5,000 musical squares designed for disabled children which were ripped out of the ground for a second time.

Chairman of the Friends of the park, Jim Patterson, said the "despicable" thieves would be lucky if they received £100 for them as scrap and plans to replace them with plastic ones.