PCSOs try their hand at knitting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bedlington PCSOs 'knit and natter' for the vulnerable

Members of Bedlington Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Knit and Natter to try their hand at knitting.

The PCSOs were taught to knit by the ladies at the group to help them make items such as teddies, blankets and mittens for vulnerable members of the community.

  • 14 Mar 2018