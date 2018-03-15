Media player
Sunderland student sets up beauty bank
A student has started a beauty bank to help vulnerable people.
Lauren Robinson, 20, who is studying at Sunderland University, decided to start the project at the beginning of March and has already had hundreds of donations of beauty and hygiene products.
15 Mar 2018
