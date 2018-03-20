Rare Northumberland pine marten sighting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First pine marten in Northumberland sighting for 100 years
A wild pine marten has been spotted for the first time in Northumberland for more than 100 years, conservationists have said.
Project officer for the Vincent Wildlife Trust, Kevin O'Hara, said the sighting was a "significant milestone" as the animals had returned by themselves.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43473945/first-pine-marten-in-northumberland-sighting-for-100-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window