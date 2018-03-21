Sir Bobby Robson cancer charity turns 10

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary
The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
In an exclusive interview, Lady Robson speaks to the BBC about her late husband's legacy and his life after his cancer diagnosis.
The charity has raised £12m for cancer research across the North East and Cumbria.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43478404/sir-bobby-robson-foundation-celebrates-10th-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window