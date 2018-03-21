Sir Bobby Robson cancer charity turns 10
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

In an exclusive interview, Lady Robson speaks to the BBC about her late husband's legacy and his life after his cancer diagnosis.

The charity has raised £12m for cancer research across the North East and Cumbria.

