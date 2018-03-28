'This is like a godsend for me'

Media player
Video
Meet the pie club tackling isolation
A pie club has been set up to tackle male isolation.
Members meet once a week at Newcastle's George Street Social and spend an hour baking and socialising.
28 Mar 2018
