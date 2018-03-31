Woolly jumpers keep lambs warm

Media player
Northumberland care home residents knit woolly jumpers for lambs
Residents from a Knit and Natter group at Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington decided to try their hand at knitting something a bit different.
The group made jumpers for the newborn lambs at Whitehouse Farm, near Morpeth, Northumberland, to help keep them warm.
As well as helping the animals, a visit to the farm for the residents also helped with their health and wellbeing.
31 Mar 2018
