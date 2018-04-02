Michelin star experience for autistic men
Video

Autism Awareness Week: House of Tides welcomes students

A Michelin-starred restaurant in Newcastle invited autistic students from charity Smile for Life into their kitchen to give them first-hand experience and help them gain confidence.

House of Tides chef Kenny Atkinson said the day was aimed at raising awareness of how disabled people can be valuable in the workplace as part of Autism Awareness Week.

