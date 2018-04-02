Doing yoga in the air... with your dad

Media player
Father and daughter unwind with aerial yoga
Joe Costigan and his daughter Amelie, both from Longbenton in Newcastle, love performing yoga moves while dangling in the air.
They say the class is challenging but allows them to spend quality time together.
02 Apr 2018
