The twins diagnosed with testicular cancer

Twin brothers from Hetton-le-Hole were diagnosed with the same type of cancer last year.

Sean and Ryan Collard, 24, were told they both had testicular cancer in September.

While Sean's early diagnosis meant he is now in remission, Ryan continues to receive stem cell treatment.

  • 05 Apr 2018
