Banner first for Miners' Gala
All female banner to be paraded at Durham Miners' Gala

The Women's Banner Group has begun work on a banner celebrating the work done by women around County Durham during the Miners' strikes.

It is hoped that the banner will inspire younger generations.

The silk banner is due to be paraded in July and the Durham Miners' Gala.

  • 09 Apr 2018