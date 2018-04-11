'Sorry lads, mixed-sex couples only'

Video

A gay couple were left "speechless" when bouncers told them they could not enter a bar because they let in "mixed-sex couples" only.

Patrick Hannon, 30, and Jake Archer, 25, from Newcastle tried to go to Jake's Bar in Leeds for a drink on 24 March but were turned away.

The venue said it "never discriminates" and is investigating the incident with its "externally supplied" door team.