Two bionic hands for meningitis survivor

Meningitis survivor Tilly Lockey now has two bionic hands
A girl from County Durham is now able to pick up objects as small as a marble after having two bionic hands fitted.
At 15-months-old Tilley Lockey, from Consett, survived meningococcal septicaemia, but her hands and toes were amputated.
The hands were designed by Open Bionics, based in Bristol.
In 2016 Tilly was fitted with one of their first prototypes.
25 Apr 2018
